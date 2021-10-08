Bills vs. Chiefs game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

Sunday Night Football this week will be a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game as Josh Allen will lead the Bills back into Arrowhead Stadium to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Buffalo has been cruising since dropping a dud in Week 1 while the Chiefs have been up-and-down through four games this season.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs matchup in Week 5 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Chiefs Week 5 odds

Spread: Chiefs -2.5

Point total: 56

Moneyline: Chiefs -145, Bills +125

Our picks for Bills vs. Chiefs

Pick against the spread: Bills +2.5

The Kansas City offense has been fully operational this season, in part because it has to cover up for their counterparts on defense. The Chiefs are yielding 31 ppg and opponents have come to within one score in three of their four outings.

They’re near the bottom of the league in both passing and rush defense and that presents an incredible opportunity for the potent Buffalo Bills offense to get active on Sunday. The Bills know they have to go through Kansas City to achieve their Super Bowl aspirations and they should have the juice to cover and walk out of Arrowhead with the outright win.

Over/under: O56

Taking the over here is an easy proposition simply considering the two offenses we have here. Josh Allen and the Bills have posted 35 points for three consecutive weeks and they’ll certainly hold up their end of the bargain against a vulnerable Chiefs defense.

Preferred player prop: Zack Moss O38.5 rushing yards (-115)

Moss is starting to get into a groove, combining for 27 carries and 121 yards in his last two outings. Getting over 38 for this game should be no problem for him.

