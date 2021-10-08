Giants vs. Cowboys game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys will go for their fourth consecutive victory when they host the New York Giants from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, October 10th at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Giants earned their first victory of the season last weekend and will look to build on that success.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys divisional matchup in Week 5 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Cowboys Week 5 odds

Spread: Cowboys -6.5

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -300, Giants +235

Our picks for Giants vs. Cowboys

Pick against the spread: Cowboys -6.5

The Giants are not in an advantageous betting spot in their second consecutive road game, and getting this point spread under a full touchdown is great news for bettors on the Cowboys, which are playing their third consecutive home game. Dallas is struggling defensively this season, which could make bettors nervous, but we’ll keep rolling with the Cowboys recent success.

Over/under: Over 52.5

This is mostly based on the defenses in this matchup because both units are not playing well this season. Dallas ranks No. 30 in yards per play allowed this season, while New York is 23rd in that category. Offensively, both offenses rank inside the top eight in yards per play, so there are plenty of stats that lead toward this game going over the projected total.

Preferred player prop: Daniel Jones O270.5 yards (-115)

Jones is coming off a game against the New Orleans Saints in which he threw 402 yards, and Dallas has given up plenty of passing yards. The Cowboys rank 31st in the NFL in passing defense, allowing 315.2 yards per game through the air. Jones is set up for a nice day through the air, so let’s take the over in this passing yardage total.

