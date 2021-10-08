49ers vs. Cardinals game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

Through four weeks, the Arizona Cardinals are the only team still unbeaten, and they will be tested when they host the 2-2 San Francisco 49ers on State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, October 10th at 4:25 p.m. ET. Arizona has one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, and teams will find plenty of troubles stopping their playmakers.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the San Francisco 49ers-Arizona Cardinals matchup in Week 5 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Cardinals Week 5 odds

Spread: Cardinals -4.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -220, 49ers +180

Our picks for 49ers vs. Cardinals

Pick against the spread: 49ers +4.5

The Cardinals are rolling right now and while they are in an advantageous betting spot returning home after a pair of road games, we’re still going with San Francisco to cover this number. Arizona should be feeling pretty good about themselves after taking care of the Los Angeles Rams with ease. They are not feeling much pressure right now, but the 49ers should be the more motivated team with the possibility of falling to 2-3 in a competitive NFC West.

Over/under: Over 49.5

Arizona is scoring at an extremely high rate right now with 35 points per game, and they scored at least 31 points in every contest to this point, so it’s tough to be comfortable taking an under involving the Cardinals right now. Arizona ranks No. 17 in yards per play allowed, so the 49ers are also set up for success, clearing this over.

Preferred player prop: Trey Sermon U35.5 (-120)

The best way the 49ers can limit the number of possessions Arizona has is by running the ball effectively as much as possible, which is great news for Trey Sermon. He saw a sizeable workload with Elijah Mitchell out last weekend, and Sermon carried the ball 19 times for 89 rushing yards. There’s no reason to believe he won’t reach this rushing yardage total.

