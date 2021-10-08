How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the October 8th episode

A brand new episode of AEW Rampage will hit the airwaves on TNT tonight and they will once again have one of their heavy hitters headlining.

The show was taped following this week’s episode of Dynamite from Liacouras Center in Philadelphia and will feature two title matches on the card.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, October 8

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

CM Punk will wrestle his third match in AEW on tonight’s show when taking on Daniel Garcia in singles action. The veteran issued the challenge on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite so we’ll see how it goes. Punk declared in his first promo his desire to work with younger guys and we’re seeing that play out so far.

Two championship matches will also headline tonight’s show. The first one will feature AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers defending their belts against The Acclaimed. The other one will feature Ricky Starks defending the FTW Championship against Brian Cage in a Philly Street Fight. This is a rematch from Fyter Fest in July, where Starks ended Cage’s year-long reign with the title.

Also, Jade Cargill will battle Skye Blue for in singles action. It was announced on Wednesday that the company will be unveiling a TBS Championship for the women’s division to coincide with Dynamite moving to TBS in January of 2022. Cargill is one of the primary contenders for the new midcard belt, so we’ll see how she’s positioned over the next few months.