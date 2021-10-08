No. 5 Cincinnati vs. Temple picks and best bets for Week 6

The No. 5 Cincinnati Bearcats had the eyes of college football last weekend, and picked up one of the biggest wins in program history over Notre Dame. But now they get the lowly Temple Owls on Friday night in Philadelphia. The American Conference matchup will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Cincinnati (4-0, 0-0 AAC) is a huge favorite coming off 24-13 win in South Bend. Sixth-year senior and starting quarterback Desmond Ridder has played himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation, and is currently third on the odds board. With teams like Ohio State and Oregon losing already as projected Power Five conference champions, the path for a UC bid into the College Football Playoff seems to be there. But the Bearcats will need to run out strong to get that consideration.

Temple (3-2, 1-0 AAC) pulled off a 34-31 stunner vs. Memphis last weekend as a double-digit underdog. Georgia transfer quarterback D’Wan Mathis was brilliant, going 35-49 for 322 yards as a passer with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 53 yards rushing, and gives the Owls an athletic dimension they’ve never really had behind center.

SP+ Rankings

Cincinnati: 11th overall, 33rd offense, 9th defense

Temple: 98th overall, 108th offense, 101st defense

Injury update

Cincinnati

No injuries reported

Temple

WR Jadan Blue is questionable with an upper body injury

WR Randle Jones is questionable with a knee injury

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Cincinnati: 3-1 ATS

Temple: 2-3 ATS

Total

Cincinnati: Over 2-2

Temple: Over 3-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Cincinnati: 50th overall, 53rd offense, 41st defense

Temple: 80th overall, 85th offense, 79th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Cincinnati -29

Total: 54

Moneyline: Cincinnati -4500, Temple +1800

Opening line: Cincinnati -28.5

Opening total: 54.5

Weather

73 degrees, mostly cloudy, 3% chance of rain, 4 MPH wind

The Pick

Temple +17 First Half

This game should be played in Las Vegas so Elvis can do the halftime show. Why? Because UC is caught in trap, they can’t walk out, because college football loves them too much, baby.

One of the great emotionally exhausting wins of all time in South Bend last week, and they’ve got to head to Philly to face a rejuvenated Owls team with Mathis clicking on all cylinders. And next week’s opponent? Their closest thing to a conference rival in Central Florida. Also this game is on Friday night, which means the Bearcats have likely had all of two practices to get ready.

UC’s gonna win here, but it might take them a bit to wake up. 17 is just too many in the first 30 minutes.

