 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Astros starting lineup for ALDS Game 2 vs. White Sox

The Astros took Game 1 with ease on Thursday and made a minor change in the outfield for Game 2. Let’s take a look.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Michael Brantley #23 of the Houston Astros singles during the 6th inning of Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park on October 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Houston Astros are up 1-0 in the best-of-5 ALDS against the Chicago White Sox after a 6-1 win in Game 1 on Thursday afternoon. The two teams pick things back up early on Friday at 2:07 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The Astros lineup hasn’t changed much from game-to-game, but let’s take a look at their order for Game 2 this afternoon.

Jose Altuve, 2B (R)
Michael Brantley, DH (L)
Alex Bregman, 3B (R)
Yordan Alvarez, LF (R)
Yuli Gurriel, 1B (S)
Carlos Correa, SS (R)
Kyle Tucker, RF (L)
Chas McCormick, CF (R)
Martin Maldonado, C (R)

The only change is in the outfield where McCormick will enter the lineup in CF in place of Brantley, who will DH in Game 2. Jake Meyers had been in the OF in center with Brantley in left in Game 1. Meyers went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. McCormick has some pop with 14 HRs this season as a UTIL man.

More From DraftKings Nation