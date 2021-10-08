Astros starting lineup for ALDS Game 2 vs. White Sox

The Houston Astros are up 1-0 in the best-of-5 ALDS against the Chicago White Sox after a 6-1 win in Game 1 on Thursday afternoon. The two teams pick things back up early on Friday at 2:07 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The Astros lineup hasn’t changed much from game-to-game, but let’s take a look at their order for Game 2 this afternoon.

Jose Altuve, 2B (R)

Michael Brantley, DH (L)

Alex Bregman, 3B (R)

Yordan Alvarez, LF (R)

Yuli Gurriel, 1B (S)

Carlos Correa, SS (R)

Kyle Tucker, RF (L)

Chas McCormick, CF (R)

Martin Maldonado, C (R)

The only change is in the outfield where McCormick will enter the lineup in CF in place of Brantley, who will DH in Game 2. Jake Meyers had been in the OF in center with Brantley in left in Game 1. Meyers went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. McCormick has some pop with 14 HRs this season as a UTIL man.