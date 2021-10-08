White Sox starting lineup for ALDS Game 2 vs. Astros

The Chicago White Sox fell in Game 1 of the ALDS to the Houston Astros 6-1 on Thursday afternoon. As a result, the team will mix things up a bit going up against LHP Framber Valdez in Game 2 at 2:07 p.m. ET on MLB Network. Let’s take a look at the White Sox lineup for Game 2 and what changes they made heading into the crucial game.

Tim Anderson, SS (R)

Luis Robert, CF (R)

Jose Abreu, DH (R)

Yasmani Grandal, C (R)

Eloy Jimenez, LF (R)

Yoan Moncada, 3B (S)

Andrew Vaughn, 1B (R)

Leury Garcia, 2B (L)

Adam Engel, RF (R)

The White Sox hit lefties well and this lineup will be tough for Valdez to navigate. Andrew Vaughn sat in Game 1 and is in the lineup because of his impressive R/L splits. Vaughn tagged LHPs for 8 HRs and 17 RBI during the regular season, a .928 OPS in just 119 ABs. Anderson, Robert and Abreu also hit left-handers very well and the first seven batters in the White Sox lineup will all be batting from the right side.