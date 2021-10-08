DeVante Parker has developed hamstring soreness, is game-time decision for Week 5

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker has been officially listed as a game time decision for Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with hamstring soreness, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Parker has been banged up in practice throughout the week, listed as a limited participant on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury and a limited participant on Thursday to the combination of both the shoulder and hamstring.

The potential loss of Parker would serve as yet another blow to a reeling Dolphins offense that has been without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and just placed receiver Will Fuller V on injured reserve with a hand injury.

Fantasy football implications

Continue to monitor this situation up until game time as Parker would still be an tantalizing choice for fantasy managers even if he’s banged up. The blueprint has been established for teams to attack the Bucs’ weakened secondary early and often, so Parker would still get plenty of targets.

In the event that he doesn’t play, rookie Jaylen Waddle becomes a must-start.