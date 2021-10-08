Going over rosters for Brewers-Braves in NLDS

The Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS in the 2021 MLB Playoffs. The two teams start their series on Friday afternoon at 4:37 p.m. ET on TBS. The Brewers are the favorites in the series and will be tossing NL Cy Young hopeful Corbin Burnes in Game 1 while the Braves have Charlie Morton on the hill. Let’s take a look at each of their rosters for the NLDS.

Milwaukee Brewers NLDS roster

The Brewers have released their NLDS roster and Brent Suter is not on it. He has what the club characterized as a minor right oblique strain. pic.twitter.com/tIxwfsqTad — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 8, 2021

Atlanta Braves NLDS roster

Pitchers (12): Ian Anderson, Jesse Chavez, Max Fried, Luke Jackson, Dylan Lee, Tyler Matzek, A.J. Minter, Charlie Morton, Will Smith, Jacob Webb, Huascar Ynoa

Catchers (2): William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud

Infielders (6): Ehire Adrianza, Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson

Outfielders (6): Adam Duvall, Terrance Gore, Guillermo Heredia, Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario, Jorge Soler