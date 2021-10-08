 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Going over rosters for Brewers-Braves in NLDS

We go over the Brewers and Braves rosters for the National League Divisional Series, which begins on Friday.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers takes the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS in the 2021 MLB Playoffs. The two teams start their series on Friday afternoon at 4:37 p.m. ET on TBS. The Brewers are the favorites in the series and will be tossing NL Cy Young hopeful Corbin Burnes in Game 1 while the Braves have Charlie Morton on the hill. Let’s take a look at each of their rosters for the NLDS.

Milwaukee Brewers NLDS roster

Atlanta Braves NLDS roster

Pitchers (12): Ian Anderson, Jesse Chavez, Max Fried, Luke Jackson, Dylan Lee, Tyler Matzek, A.J. Minter, Charlie Morton, Will Smith, Jacob Webb, Huascar Ynoa

Catchers (2): William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud

Infielders (6): Ehire Adrianza, Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson

Outfielders (6): Adam Duvall, Terrance Gore, Guillermo Heredia, Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario, Jorge Soler

More From DraftKings Nation