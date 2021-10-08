Braves starting lineup for NLDS Game 1 vs. Brewers

The Atlanta Braves announced their lineup for Game 1 of their NLDS series vs. the Milwaukee Brewers. The game will start at 4:37 p.m. ET on TBS. The Braves are going to start Charlie Morton against NL Cy Young candidate Corbin Burnes for Milwaukee. Let’s go over the Braves starting lineup for Game 1.

Jorge Soler, RF (R)

Freddie Freeman, 1B (L)

Ozzie Albies, 2B (S)

Austin Riley, 3B (R)

Adam Duvall, CF (R)

Eddie Rosario, LF (L)

Travis d’Arnaud, C (R)

Dansby Swanson, SS (R)

Charlie Morton, SP (R)

The Braves are underdogs at +135 on the moneyline in Game 1 on the road. It’s probably a closer matchup than the books think. Atlanta made it to the NLCS last season, granted that was with Ronald Acuna Jr. healthy. Still, the Braves lineup is pretty potent anchored by Albies, Freeman and Riley.