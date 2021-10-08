Weather could impact Dodgers vs. Giants in Game 1 of NLDS

It would be really cruel for Mother Nature to interrupt the most anticipated Division Series with some rain on Friday night. But it could happen during Game 1 of the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants showdown.

Dodgers vs. Giants weather forecast

The bad news is that this game could get a little moist. The good news is that if it does, it shouldn’t occur until late, if at all. The wet stuff might start falling during the 9 p.m. PT hour for a game that begins at 6:37 p.m. The chances are greatest between 10-11 p.m., when the forecast calls for a 35 percent chance of rain. It also might be a little chilly as temperatures will hover in the low-to-mid 50s. But that is par for the course during this time of year in San Francisco. That shouldn’t throw anyone off their game.

Analysis/Impact on fantasy/betting

Ultimately, no expectations for this game should be changed on the weather. It’s very possible that the rain won’t start falling until the game is over. And when it does fall, it shouldn’t be too heavy. Carry on as usual.