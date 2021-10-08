Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 weigh-in video for Friday’s pre-fight event

The heavyweight division will be on display this weekend as Tyson Fury faces Deontay Wilder for the third time in just over three years with the WBC title on the line. Fury was hoping to move on to unifying the heavyweight division, but Wilder exercised his rematch clause and the fight is finally happening.

The two fighters will weigh in for the bout Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. ET. You’ll be able to watch live video of the weigh-in above. While the festivities start 5 (2 p.m. in Las Vegas), I don’t think anybody actually expects the main eventers to be weighing in until closer to 6 p.m.

Fury is the heavier fighter, and outweighed Wilder by a sizable margin in each of the first two rights. In their 2018 draw, Fury weighed 256.5 lb and Wilder weighed 212.5 lb. In their 2020 fight that saw Fury win by seventh round TKO, he weighed in at 273 lb while Wilder was 231 lb.

Fury and Wilder will hit the ring Saturday evening, with ring walks happening in the 11 p.m. ET hour on ESPN+ and FOX Sports PPV. Fury is a -295 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Wilder is a +235 underdog. Fury winning by a KO, TKO, or DQ is the favored bet right now, installed at -115. Fury by decision is +260 and Wilder by stoppage is +275.