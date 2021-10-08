Looking at betting splits for Dodgers vs. Giants in Game 1 of NLDS

The only downer about the division series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants is that it’s only a division series. After 19 generally fantastic games between these two 100-win rivals this season, it would best for the sport to see battle in a seven-game championship series. But we’ll take what we can get.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game 1 betting splits

Untitled Teams Run Line % Handle % Bets Total Runs % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Teams Run Line % Handle % Bets Total Runs % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets LA Dodgers -1.5 36% 52% Over 7.0 42% 50% -120 44% 53% SF Giants 1.5 64% 48% Under 7.0 58% 50% +100 56% 47%

The Giants have the second-best home record in baseball at 54-27 (only the Dodgers are better at 58-23), and they have won each of starting pitcher Logan Webb’s 12 starts at Oracle Park this season. The Dodgers are still the more talented team, as they have been all season, but the Giants always seem to find a way to get the job done. Plus, between the injuries to each team's first baseman, a Dodgers lineup without Max Muncy has a bigger impact than a Giants lineup without Brandon Belt.

Run line: Giants, +1.5, -180

Buehler experienced arguably the worst start of his season when he last faced the Giants, as he gave up six earned runs in three innings on Sept. 5. But postseason Walker Buehler is a different beast. The NL Cy Young candidate has allowed a total of six earned runs through his past starts in the playoffs. spanning 44.2 innings. Couple that with Webb’s 1.96 home ERA and his 2.25 ERA in three starts versus the Dodgers this season, and you have all the makings of a tense, close affair.

Over/Under: under 7.0, +100

This game feels like such a toss-up that choosing the Giants on the moneyline feels like the right bet if only for the greater return (+100, compared to the Dodgers’ -120). The Giants won four of the last six regular-season meetings at Oracle Park and will have the home crowd at full throat tonight. Betting against the Giants this season has been a fool’s errand, so why start now, especially when they are a home dog?

Moneyline: Giants, +100

