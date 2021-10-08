Going over rosters for Dodgers-Giants in NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants open their 2021 National League Division Series on Friday evening at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The teams finished 1-2, with the Giants winning the division with the best record in baseball and the Dodgers finishing a game back with the second best record in baseball. LA advanced to face the Giants after beating the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card round.

First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 9:37 p.m. ET on TBS. The Dodgers are -120 favorites in the game at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are -170 series favorites. The Dodgers will send out Walker Buehler in Game 1 while the Giants will start Logan Webb.

The two teams released their rosters for the NLDS and the biggest surprise was the Giants decision to leave Johnny Cueto off the roster. He hasn’t pitched particularly great, but as McCovey Chronicles noted, he’s a guy who could give you some bullpen innings if things get ugly for a starter and the team does not have another guy in a great position to do that this round.

The Dodgers evened out their roster after going with only 10 pitchers for the Wild Card game. Buehler was not on the roster for the single game coming off a start three days prior. He’ll start Game 1 and Julio Urías will start Game 2. The team also added David Price to the NLDS roster.

Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS roster

Pitchers (12): Max Scherzer, Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, Kenley Jansen, Blek Treinen, Corey Knebel, Joe Kelly, Phil Bickford, Brusdar Graterol, Julio Urías, Alex Vesia, David Price

Catchers (2): Will Smith, Austin Barnes

Infielders (4): Trea Turner, Corey Seager (L), Justin Turner, Albert Pujols

Infielders/Outfielders (4): Cody Bellinger (L), Chris Taylor, Gavin Lux (L), Matt Beaty (L)

Outfielders (4): AJ Pollock, Mookie Betts, Billy McKinney (L), Steven Souza, Jr.

San Francisco Giants NLDS roster

Pitchers (12): Logan Webb, Kevin Gausman, Anthony DeSclafani, Alex Wood, Jake McGee, Tyler Rogers, José Álvarez, Dominic Leone, Jarlín García, Camilo Doval, Zack Littell, Kervin Castro

Catchers (2): Buster Posey, Curt Casali

Infielders (6): Brandon Crawford, Evan Longoria, Donovan Solano, Tommy La Stella, Wilmer Flores, Darin Ruf

Outfielders (6): Steven Duggar, Austin Slater, Mike Yastrzemski, Alex Dickerson, LaMonte Wade Jr., Kris Bryant