Amari Cooper listed as questionable for Week 5

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper already said he’s “good” and will play on Sunday, but he is listed as questionable with a hamstring issue. Cooper has also been dealing with a cracked rib, so it’s not like he’s a bastion of health at the moment.

Donovan Wilson (groin) and Dorance Armstrong (ankle) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Giants.



Amari Cooper (hamstring), Ezekiel Elliott (knee), Randy Gregory (knee) are all listed as questionable, but all three are expected to play. — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 8, 2021

The Cowboys offense has been rushing and tight end centered over the last couple games, so there is some reason for concern for fantasy, but there’s also no way the team doesn’t start getting CeeDee Lamb and Cooper the ball, especially when they trail.

Fantasy football implications

Cooper’s injuries are troubling, but as long as he’s starting and playing a good chunk of snaps, he’s going to have opportunities. He remains a must start in most leagues this week.