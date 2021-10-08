 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Amari Cooper listed as questionable for Week 5

We break down the news that Amari Cooper is listed as questionable

&nbsp;Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) talk before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.&nbsp; Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper already said he’s “good” and will play on Sunday, but he is listed as questionable with a hamstring issue. Cooper has also been dealing with a cracked rib, so it’s not like he’s a bastion of health at the moment.

The Cowboys offense has been rushing and tight end centered over the last couple games, so there is some reason for concern for fantasy, but there’s also no way the team doesn’t start getting CeeDee Lamb and Cooper the ball, especially when they trail.

Fantasy football implications

Cooper’s injuries are troubling, but as long as he’s starting and playing a good chunk of snaps, he’s going to have opportunities. He remains a must start in most leagues this week.

