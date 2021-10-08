Courtland Sutton rolls ankle in practice, questionable for Week 5

The Denver Broncos can’’t catch a break when it comes to their wide receivers. The newest addition to the injury list is Courtland Sutton, who rolled his ankle in practice and is considered questionable against the Steelers, per Zac Stevens.

Sutton has been the Broncos No. 1 receiver and leads the team in targets and yards, while he’s tied with Noah Fant for receptions. He has yet to find the end zone, but his other stats show just how important he is to the team. The Broncos are already without Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler and would likely feel the pain of losing Sutton if he’s unable to go.

Fantasy football implications

If Sutton can’t play, targets should be really narrowed down to Tim Patrick and Noah Fant. Both are starts this week as it is, but would have enough volume to lose some of their risk this week.

Sutton has