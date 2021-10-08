Fury vs. Wilder 3 weigh-in results: Tyson Fury weighs 277 pounds, Deontay Wilder weighs 238

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have officially weighed in for Saturday’s heavyweight championship fight. Fury weighed in at 277 pounds and Wilder weighed in at 238 pounds. These are the heaviest weights of both fighters’ careers.

This is a heavyweight bout, so there is no maximum weight concern. But it is also important to note their weights compared to how they have come in for previous fights. And given that this is the third fight between the two fighters, it’s all the more relevant.

In 2018, the two fighters squared off in their first fight. Fury weighed in at 256.5 pounds while Wilder weighed in at 212.5 pounds. The fight ended in a draw.

In 2020, the fighters squared off for a rematch. Fury weighed in at 273 pounds and Wilder weighed in at 231 pounds. Fury won the second fight in decisive fashion, winning in the seventh round after Wilder’s team threw in the towel.

With 24 hours remaining until the fight, DraftKings Sportsbook has Fury installed as a -295 favorite while Wilder is +235 underdog.