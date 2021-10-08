Red Sox starting lineup for ALDS Game 2 vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox announced their lineup for Game 2 of the ALDS vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. The game is set for 7:02 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1. The Red Sox are getting a big name back in the fold down 1-0 in the best-of-5 series. Let’s take a look at the lineup for tonight:

Kyle Schwarber, 1B (L)

Kike Hernandez, CF (R)

Rafael Devers, 3B (L)

Xander Bogaerts, SS (R)

Alex Verdugo, LF (L)

JD Martinez, DH (R)

Hunter Renfroe, RF (R)

Christian Vazquez, C (R)

Christian Arroyo, 2B (R)

JD Martinez is back in the lineup after missing a few games to start the playoffs due to an ankle sprain he suffered the final game of the regular season. Martinez will DH and bat in the 6-hole behind Verdugo and Bogaerts. It makes the Red Sox lineup more dangerous for sure, but we don’t know what condition Martinez is in. Chances are he’s starting out of desperation with the team down 1-0 and in danger of trailing two games heading back to Boston.