Russell Wilson could miss 4-8 weeks with ruptured middle-finger tendon

The Seattle Seahawks are officially in a bind. Quarterback Russell Wilson suffered an injury to his middle finger on Thursday Night Football in Week 5, and he could now be out for up to two months. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting the Seahawks expect Wilson will miss at least a month and upwards of eight weeks due to a “ruptured middle-finger tendon that likely requires surgery.”

Geno Smith would take over for Wilson if he misses any time. Smith came on for Wilson in the third quarter of the Seahawks loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He gave them a fighting chance and is a capable backup, but this would be a huge loss for the Seahawks.

Seattle is 2-3 and has the following upcoming schedule over the next seven weeks:

Week 6: at Steelers

Week 7: vs. Saints

Week 8: vs. Jaguars

Week 9: bye

Week 10: at Packers

Week 11: vs. Cardinals

Week 12: at Washington

Also of note is that the New York Jets hold the Seahawks first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft from the Jamal Adams trade.