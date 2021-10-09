Breaking down odds for Los Angeles Lakers heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Los Angeles Lakers odds heading into the new season.

Los Angeles Lakers Odds for 2021-22 Season

Championship odds: +400

The Lakers are behind the Brooklyn Nets when it comes to lifting the title, but oddsmakers expect those two teams to be battling it out for the championship. With LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, LA is a strong bet to come out of the West.

Win total over/under: 52.5

This is a little bit higher than expected, only because James and Davis might sit out some additional games to gear up for a playoff run. The latter has had injury issues as well, which could impact this total. Westbrook can carry the team for a few games here and there, but this total might be one to stay away from.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -3500, No +1300

The Lakers didn’t swing the trade for Westbrook to settle for just a playoff berth, but that’s the first step towards competing for a title. LA is going to be in the postseason after having an extended break this past year.

Division/Conference odds: +105 to win Pacific, +200 to win West

There’s good value here on the Lakers being the top team in the division, but the Suns and Warriors are lurking. LA probably won’t get much resistance from its city rival, but there will be some early nerves as James and Davis integrate themselves with new players. The Lakers are the favorites to come out of the West, so there’s not much value in picking them to make the Finals.

List of player futures

LeBron James, MVP: +1500

Anthony Davis, MVP: +2500

Russell Westbrook, MVP: +2500

Russell Westbrook, assists leader: +200

LeBron James, scoring leader: +6000

Anthony Davis, Defensive Player of the Year: +700

