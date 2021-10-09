What time will Fowler vs. Smith fight start on October 9

Saturday evening will be highlighted by Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder doing battle for the WBC heavyweight championship, but prior to that we get what should be a fun card in Liverpool, England. The card is topped by Liam Smith facing Anthony Fowler for the WBA International junior middleweight title.

The full card will air via live stream on DAZN. The main card gets going at 2 p.m. ET on the East Coast, which is 7 p.m. in Liverpool. The main event should get going at approximately 5 p.m. ET, although that will depend on how long the prior fights run.

Fowler lost his first bid for the WBA title in a split decision loss to Scott Fitzgerald in March 2019, but bounced back to win it with a November 2019 decision win over Harry Scarff. This will be his second defense of the title.

Full Card