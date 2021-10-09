BYU quarterbacks injuries: Status of Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney against Boise State

Update 2:12 p.m. ET It looks like Hall will be back under center for the Cougars tonight. BYU sits as a six-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook as of now, with the total set at 57.

Sources: BYU QB Jaren Hall will return to start against Boise State after missing two games. BYU center James Empey will also return from injury. Starting FB Mason Wake and RT Harris LaChance are out against the Broncos. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 9, 2021

The 10th-ranked BYU Cougars have worked through some issues at the quarterback position, and who will line up under center for the first snap against the Boise State Broncos on Saturday afternoon remains a question.

Jaren Hall was ruled out prior to last week’s victory over the Utah State Aggies with an injury to his ribs. Backup Baylor Romney was knocked out of that game with a concussion, so freshman Jacob Conover came in to finish it.

Hall said he is confident he should be ready to play, so it’s likely he steps back into the starting role on Saturday. Hall hasn’t played since a big win over the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 18th. In three games, Hall is 51-85 for 561 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions.

Romney also saw action in three games this season and is 36-45 for 495 yards with five touchdowns and zero picks. In his only game action last week, Conover was 5-9 for 45 yards without a touchdown or interception.

BYU certainly hasn’t taken an expected step back with Zach Wilson off to the NFL and with a 5-0 start, a win over the rival Utah Utes and a move to the Big 12 on the way, this has been a dream season for the program.

BYU is a 6.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 58 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Saturday’s game will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah and can be seen on ABC.