JT Daniels injury: Status of Georgia quarterback for game vs. Auburn

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs are on the top tier of college football alongside the Alabama Crimson Tide, and they’ve played at an extremely high level despite injuries to starting quarterback JT Daniels. His status is uncertain for Saturday’s road game against the No. 18 Auburn Tigers that will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Daniels missed time following the Bulldogs’ season-opening win over the Clemson Tigers with an injury to his oblique and sat out last week’s 37-0 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks with a lat injury.

Daniels appeared in three games this season and is completing 76.1% of his passes for 576 yards with 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. In his last time out, Daniels left the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores on September 25th after Georgia built a 35-0 lead in the first quarter.

Stetson Bennett received plenty of playing time with Daniels out for the first half of last season and would get the start if Daniels is once again deemed unavailable on Saturday. Bennett is playing well in 2021 by completing 70.7% of his passes for 515 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions and saw action in four games to this point.

The Bulldogs are 14.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 46.5. The game can be seen on CBS.