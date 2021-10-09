Best D/ST streamers for Week 5 fantasy football

Apart from the top D/ST units, most teams are matchup-based on whether or not they should be started each week. It is rare that you can role with a D/ST every single week of the season, so here are some options if your current D/ST has a particularly bad-looking matchup.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 5 lineups.

The Panthers are coming off of their first loss of the season last week and they are looking to bounce back against the Eagles. Even with the loss, the Panthers are still giving up the third-fewest yards per game in the NFL. They are giving up the 10th fewest rushing yards per game and the second-fewest passing yards per game. They’re going to hone in on stopping opposing quarterback Jalen Hurts from using his legs because they know their secondary can shut down the passing game.

The 49ers are going to be missing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo due to an injury. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance is going to be making the first start of his young career. While the 49ers are limiting opposing D/STs to only 3.75 fantasy points per game, the Cardinals are going to try to get to Lance early and often so that he can’t get comfortable in the pocket. I think the Cardinals will be able to so feel free to stream them this week.

The Falcons aren’t known for their defense being very good, but they play the Jets this week. Yes, this game is bright and early Sunday morning from London. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson leads the NFL with eight interceptions. Even though he is coming off the best game of his rookie season, Wilson will likely still be shaky in this one. The Jets are giving up 12.50 fantasy points per game to opposing D/STs so even though the Falcons don’t inspire confidence, they can be used as a good streaming option this week.