Best tight end streamers for Week 5 fantasy football

Heading into Week 5, star tight ends Rob Gronkowski has been ruled out, George Kittle is now on IR, and TJ Hockenson is questionable. In case you roster any of these tight ends or are looking for other options, we are going to cover some top options to stream.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 5 lineups.

Knox has been the overall TE2 over the last three weeks. He has 11 receptions on 16 targets for 103 yards and four touchdowns. He has been a red zone monster and quarterback Josh Allen has found a new favorite target. This week, Knox faces the Chiefs who are giving up 13.58 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends which is the seventh-most in the NFL. Knox is in line for yet another good game.

After an absolute dud to start the season, Mike Gesicki has clawed his way back to fantasy relevance. He has tallied more fantasy points each week and he is coming off of 14.2 fantasy points in Week 4. On the season, he has 18 receptions on 26 targets for 184 yards and a touchdown. He is one of the few Miami Dolphins who has directly benefitted from backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett being under center. The Buccaneers are giving up 13.98 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends which is the third-most in the league. Gesicki has the usage and could see even more with teammate DeVante Parker dealing with an injury.

As mentioned, Rob Gronkowski is going to miss this game, and the next few, with an injury. Brate figures to step into the starting tight end role, and he has a good rapport with quarterback Tom Brady. Brate hasn’t done much this season, but he does have 11 targets over his past three games. The Dolphins are giving up 12.80 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends which is the 12th most in the league. Brate is rostered in only 0.6% of ESPN leagues so check your waivers for him.