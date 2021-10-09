Best quarterback streamers for Week 5 fantasy football

Fantasy managers are a week away from having to worry about bye weeks but if you’re still in a pinch and in need of a new quarterback, there might be quality options available on the free agent market.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 5 lineups.

Kirk Cousins, Lions vs. Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is well worth a start in many fantasy lineups this weekend even though the offense is coming off a poor performance. He looked great on the first drive, but Minnesota never scored again in a 14-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Still, he put together quality fantasy plays in the first three weeks of the season, and Cousins has a fantastic matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Trey Lance, 49ers vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance is likely to be one of the top pickups at the quarterback position from a fantasy perspective this week. He took over in the second half for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and completed 9 of 18 passes for 157 yards with two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. Lance also rushed seven times for 41 yards, and he has a high floor going up against the Arizona Cardinals defense with his running ability.

Daniel Jones, Giants vs. Cowboys

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is coming off a performance in which he finished with 402 passing yards in an overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints. That is probably not going to be replicated, but Jones has a fantastic matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas has allowed 315.2 passing yards per game this season, which ranks No. 31 in the NFL. Jones is worthy of a streaming start in Week 5.