How to watch No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Syracuse via live online stream

The No. 19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Syracuse Orange meet up in Week 6 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Wake Forest is one of the surprise teams, but they should be tested against a much-improved Syracuse.

Wake Forest (5-0, 3-0 ACC) has a backloaded schedule with four tough opponents in November, but there’s a decent chance the Demon Deacons run through October with an 8-0 record behind a fast-paced offense. Syracuse (3-2, 0-1 ACC) lost both of their games against Power 5 opponents with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Florida State Seminoles and is led by defense, which should get a big test against Wake Forest.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Wake Forest is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -235 on the moneyline. That makes Syracuse a +190 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.