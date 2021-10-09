 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Syracuse via live online stream

The No. 19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Syracuse Orange face off Saturday, October 9th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Louisville at Wake Forest Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Syracuse Orange meet up in Week 6 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Wake Forest is one of the surprise teams, but they should be tested against a much-improved Syracuse.

Wake Forest (5-0, 3-0 ACC) has a backloaded schedule with four tough opponents in November, but there’s a decent chance the Demon Deacons run through October with an 8-0 record behind a fast-paced offense. Syracuse (3-2, 0-1 ACC) lost both of their games against Power 5 opponents with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Florida State Seminoles and is led by defense, which should get a big test against Wake Forest.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Wake Forest is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -235 on the moneyline. That makes Syracuse a +190 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.

More From DraftKings Nation