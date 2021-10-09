 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 17 Ole Miss via live online stream

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Ole Miss Rebels face off Saturday, October 9th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Alabama Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks and No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels meet up in Week 6 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Both programs find themselves in extremely similar spots with big starts to their seasons with second-year head coaches but are coming off blowout losses to the best teams in the country.

Arkansas (4-1, 1-1 SEC) has been among the stories of the year through the first month, but they noticed quickly they have a long ways to go to reach the status of the Georgia Bulldogs, who beat the Razorbacks 37-0. Meanwhile, Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1 SEC) found themselves down 35-0 to the Alabama Crimson Tide before falling 42-21. This should be a fascinating contrast in styles as Arkansas finds their success in the running game, while Lane Kiffin’s offense relies on deep passes.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ole Miss is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -195 on the moneyline. That makes Arkansas a +165 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 67.

