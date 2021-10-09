How to watch No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 17 Ole Miss via live online stream

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks and No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels meet up in Week 6 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Both programs find themselves in extremely similar spots with big starts to their seasons with second-year head coaches but are coming off blowout losses to the best teams in the country.

Arkansas (4-1, 1-1 SEC) has been among the stories of the year through the first month, but they noticed quickly they have a long ways to go to reach the status of the Georgia Bulldogs, who beat the Razorbacks 37-0. Meanwhile, Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1 SEC) found themselves down 35-0 to the Alabama Crimson Tide before falling 42-21. This should be a fascinating contrast in styles as Arkansas finds their success in the running game, while Lane Kiffin’s offense relies on deep passes.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ole Miss is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -195 on the moneyline. That makes Arkansas a +165 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 67.