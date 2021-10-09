How to watch UCLA vs. Arizona via live online stream

The UCLA Bruins and Arizona Wildcats meet up in Week 6 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Bruins are still in contention for the Pac-12 title, although they’ve dropped out of the rankings and are unlikely to merit College Football Playoff consideration.

UCLA (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) was a trendy preseason pick to win the conference under Chip Kelly. The Bruins got off to a hot start and upset LSU at home, opening up speculation about a possible CFP run. That all has come crashing down in the last three weeks, but UCLA’s conference goals are still intact. Arizona (0-4, 0-1 Pac-12) is just trying to make it through the early stages of what looks to be a long rebuild.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

UCLA is a 16-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -760 on the moneyline. That makes Arizona a +525 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 60.5.