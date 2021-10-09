 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch UCLA vs. Arizona via live online stream

The UCLA Bruins and Arizona Wildcats face off Saturday, October 9th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin
ASU v UCLA
Dorian Thompson-Robinson of the UCLA Bruins calls a play to Kam Brown during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rose Bowl on October 02, 2021 in Pasadena, California.
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The UCLA Bruins and Arizona Wildcats meet up in Week 6 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Bruins are still in contention for the Pac-12 title, although they’ve dropped out of the rankings and are unlikely to merit College Football Playoff consideration.

UCLA (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) was a trendy preseason pick to win the conference under Chip Kelly. The Bruins got off to a hot start and upset LSU at home, opening up speculation about a possible CFP run. That all has come crashing down in the last three weeks, but UCLA’s conference goals are still intact. Arizona (0-4, 0-1 Pac-12) is just trying to make it through the early stages of what looks to be a long rebuild.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

UCLA is a 16-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -760 on the moneyline. That makes Arizona a +525 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 60.5.

More From DraftKings Nation