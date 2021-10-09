How to watch No. 10 BYU vs. Boise State at via live online stream

The No. 10 BYU Cougars and Boise State Broncos meet up in Week 6 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Cougars need to win out to have a chance at the College Football Playoff, while the Broncos try to recover from a 41-31 loss to Nevada.

Boise State (2-3, 1-1 Mountain West) has been on the losing end of two close contests against UCF and Oklahoma State, which could’ve swung the season for the Broncos. BYU (5-0) has had some scares this season in one-possession wins over Arizona and South Florida, so the Cougars might be susceptible to an upset. But it looks like starting quaterback Jalen Hall will return for head coach Kalani Sitake.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

BYU is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -240 on the moneyline. That makes Boise State a +195 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.