Full list of tee times for final round of the Shriners Children’s Open

Another potential first-time PGA Tour winner is atop the leaderboard at the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open with 18 holes to play at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.
29-year-old Adam Schenk is a graduate of Purdue University, with a career best Tour finish of fourth place at the 2021 Barracuda Championship. But he holds a one-shot lead at -18 over Matthew Wolff entering Sunday’s play.
Wolff is alone in second, with Andrew Putnam, Sam Burns, and Chad Ramey all tied at -16. Burns is the leader of the leading fivesome in Tour wins with all of two, so Sunday should be a tremendous career boost to whomever can close the tournament.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can watch all the Sunday action from the Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday.
2021 Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4 tee times
|Time (PT)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:00 PM
|Adam Schenk
|Matthew Wolff
|12:50 PM
|Andrew Putnam
|Sam Burns
|12:40 PM
|Chad Ramey
|Sungjae Im
|12:30 PM
|Harry Hall
|Adam Hadwin
|12:20 PM
|Lanto Griffin
|Matthew NeSmith
|12:10 PM
|Charles Howell III
|Louis Oosthuizen
|12:00 PM
|Rory Sabbatini
|Aaron Wise
|11:45 AM
|Camilo Villegas
|Danny Willett
|11:35 AM
|Martin Laird
|Marc Leishman
|11:25 AM
|Lee Hodges
|Charley Hoffman
|11:15 AM
|Robert Streb
|Talor Gooch
|11:05 AM
|Matt Jones
|Russell Henley
|10:55 AM
|Tom Hoge
|Matt Wallace
|10:45 AM
|Sung Kang
|Seamus Power
|10:35 AM
|Harry Higgs
|K.H. Lee
|10:25 AM
|Matt Kuchar
|Hayden Buckley
|10:15 AM
|Adam Scott
|Davis Riley
|10:00 AM
|Mark Hubbard
|Taylor Moore
|9:50 AM
|Richy Werenski
|J.J. Spaun
|9:40 AM
|Kevin Yu
|Jimmy Walker
|9:30 AM
|Mito Pereira
|Alex Smalley
|9:20 AM
|Kevin Streelman
|Wyndham Clark
|9:10 AM
|Chesson Hadley
|Cameron Tringale
|9:00 AM
|Jonas Blixt
|Greyson Sigg
|8:50 AM
|Doug Ghim
|Corey Conners
|8:40 AM
|Michael Thompson
|Brandon Hagy
|8:30 AM
|Cam Davis
|Joel Dahmen
|8:15 AM
|Nate Lashley
|Joaquin Niemann
|8:05 AM
|Anirban Lahiri
|Lucas Glover
|7:55 AM
|Carlos Ortiz
|Brooks Koepka
|7:45 AM
|Nick Taylor
|Viktor Hovland
|7:35 AM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Emiliano Grillo
|7:25 AM
|Brian Gay
|Henrik Norlander
|7:15 AM
|Taylor Pendrith
|Nick Watney
|7:05 AM
|Francesco Molinari
|Graeme McDowell
|6:55 AM
|Hudson Swafford
|Trey Mullinax
|6:50 AM
|Bill Haas