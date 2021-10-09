 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for final round of the Shriners Children’s Open

The final round of the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open tees off at 9L50 a.m. ET on Sunday at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. We have a full list of tee times.

By Staff Writer
Adam Schenk stands on the ninth hole during round three of the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin on October 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Another potential first-time PGA Tour winner is atop the leaderboard at the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open with 18 holes to play at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

29-year-old Adam Schenk is a graduate of Purdue University, with a career best Tour finish of fourth place at the 2021 Barracuda Championship. But he holds a one-shot lead at -18 over Matthew Wolff entering Sunday’s play.

Wolff is alone in second, with Andrew Putnam, Sam Burns, and Chad Ramey all tied at -16. Burns is the leader of the leading fivesome in Tour wins with all of two, so Sunday should be a tremendous career boost to whomever can close the tournament.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can watch all the Sunday action from the Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday.

2021 Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4 tee times

Time (PT) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (PT) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:00 PM Adam Schenk Matthew Wolff
12:50 PM Andrew Putnam Sam Burns
12:40 PM Chad Ramey Sungjae Im
12:30 PM Harry Hall Adam Hadwin
12:20 PM Lanto Griffin Matthew NeSmith
12:10 PM Charles Howell III Louis Oosthuizen
12:00 PM Rory Sabbatini Aaron Wise
11:45 AM Camilo Villegas Danny Willett
11:35 AM Martin Laird Marc Leishman
11:25 AM Lee Hodges Charley Hoffman
11:15 AM Robert Streb Talor Gooch
11:05 AM Matt Jones Russell Henley
10:55 AM Tom Hoge Matt Wallace
10:45 AM Sung Kang Seamus Power
10:35 AM Harry Higgs K.H. Lee
10:25 AM Matt Kuchar Hayden Buckley
10:15 AM Adam Scott Davis Riley
10:00 AM Mark Hubbard Taylor Moore
9:50 AM Richy Werenski J.J. Spaun
9:40 AM Kevin Yu Jimmy Walker
9:30 AM Mito Pereira Alex Smalley
9:20 AM Kevin Streelman Wyndham Clark
9:10 AM Chesson Hadley Cameron Tringale
9:00 AM Jonas Blixt Greyson Sigg
8:50 AM Doug Ghim Corey Conners
8:40 AM Michael Thompson Brandon Hagy
8:30 AM Cam Davis Joel Dahmen
8:15 AM Nate Lashley Joaquin Niemann
8:05 AM Anirban Lahiri Lucas Glover
7:55 AM Carlos Ortiz Brooks Koepka
7:45 AM Nick Taylor Viktor Hovland
7:35 AM Hideki Matsuyama Emiliano Grillo
7:25 AM Brian Gay Henrik Norlander
7:15 AM Taylor Pendrith Nick Watney
7:05 AM Francesco Molinari Graeme McDowell
6:55 AM Hudson Swafford Trey Mullinax
6:50 AM Bill Haas

