Full list of tee times for final round of the Shriners Children’s Open

Another potential first-time PGA Tour winner is atop the leaderboard at the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open with 18 holes to play at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

29-year-old Adam Schenk is a graduate of Purdue University, with a career best Tour finish of fourth place at the 2021 Barracuda Championship. But he holds a one-shot lead at -18 over Matthew Wolff entering Sunday’s play.

Wolff is alone in second, with Andrew Putnam, Sam Burns, and Chad Ramey all tied at -16. Burns is the leader of the leading fivesome in Tour wins with all of two, so Sunday should be a tremendous career boost to whomever can close the tournament.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can watch all the Sunday action from the Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday.