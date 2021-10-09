Full undercard for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder heavyweight title fight

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will meet in the ring for the much-anticipated final fight of the trilogy of this series for the heavyweight title fight. The bout is planned for Saturday, October 9th from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will start sometime in the 11 p.m. ET hour. The main card starts at 8 p.m. and will air via live stream on ESPN+.

The fights leading up to the Fury vs. Wilder bout are stacked including heavyweights bouts between Frank Sanchez and Efe Ajagba as well as Robert Helenius vs. Adam Kownacki. Sanchez is putting a pair of secondary titles on the line against Ajagba, as both fighters look to force their way into the primary title conversation.

Sanchez comes into the fight as a -185 favorite to retain at DraftKings Sportsbook. The biggest favorite on the evening is Edgar Berlanga, who is installed at -3000 against Marcelo Esteban Coceres for the vacant WBO NABO supper middleweight title.

Full Card for Fury vs. Wilder