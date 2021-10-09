How to watch No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 18 Auburn via live online stream

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 18 Auburn Tigers meet up in Week 6 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. Georgia will play their second of four straight games against top-20 teams, and Auburn will start a string of three such games this weekend.

Georgia (5-0, 3-0 SEC) is firmly entrenched on the top tier alongside the Alabama Crimson Tide with the best defense in the country, but it certainly would help if quarterback JT Daniels could be healthy as he missed two games this season including last week’s win against the Arkansas Razorbacks with a lat injury. Auburn (4-1, 1-0 SEC) picked up their best win in Bryan Harson’s short tenure by taking down the LSU Tigers last week, and he went back to Bo Nix at quarterback after replacing him with TJ Finley in the previous game when Nix was struggling. Both moves led to Auburn victories.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Georgia is a 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -720 on the moneyline. That makes Auburn a +500 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 46.