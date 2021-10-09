How to watch No. 24 SMU vs. Navy via live online stream

The No. 24 SMU Mustangs and Navy Midshipmen meet up in Week 6 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. The Mustangs are hoping to continue their ascent this season as they enter the top 25, while the Midshipmen hope to string together back-to-back wins.

SMU (5-0, 1-0 American) has been an explosive offensive unit with QB Tanner Mordecai and RB Tre Siggers leading the way. The Mustangs have had some close calls but are still unbeaten on the year. Navy (1-3, 1-1 American) just got its first win of the season last week against UCF and hopes to start building a winning streak. The Midshipmen could keep things close if their run-heavy offense clicks.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

SMU is a 13.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -575 on the moneyline. That makes Navy a +410 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.