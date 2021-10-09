How to watch No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M via live online stream

The No. 1 Alabama and Texas A&M meet up in Week 6 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. This game certainly lost its luster with how the 2021 season has played out to this point, but the Crimson Tide should be ready to avoid a letdown following an impressive victory.

Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) is once again in the top tier of the college football world along with only the Georgia Bulldogs to this point, and they jumped out to a 35-0 lead over the Ole Miss Rebels last weekend before coasting to a victory in the second half. Texas A&M (3-2, 0-2 SEC) has not had the season they would’ve liked heading into 2021 and is on the verge of losing their third consecutive game with a struggling passing game as Week 1 starter Haynes King remains out with an ankle injury.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Alabama is a 18-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -900 on the moneyline. That makes Texas A&M a +600 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 50.5.