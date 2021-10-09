How to watch No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa via live online stream

The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions and No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes meet up in Week 6 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. Points should be hard to come by according to the oddsmakers, as this game will feature two of the top-10 defenses in the country.

Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) completely flipped their record from a season ago when they lost each of their first five games, and the Nittany Lions easily have the better offense of these two teams. Iowa (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) is doing an incredible job at forcing turnovers where they lead the country in takeaways and turnover margin, but the offense is ranked No. 102 in yards per play and the Hawkeyes need a complete team performance to come away with a win in Saturday’s huge game.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Iowa is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -130 on the moneyline. That makes Penn State a +110 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 40.5.