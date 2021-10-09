How to watch No. 7 Ohio State vs. Maryland via live online stream

The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes and Maryland Terrapins meet up in Week 6 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Ohio State will return home following a blowout win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, while Maryland will look to remove last week’s game from their memory.

Ohio State (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) will enter Saturday’s game ranked No. 1 in the country in terms of yards per play against FBS opponents and because of that, they remain the team to beat in the Big Ten. Maryland (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa got off to an extremely hot start through the first four games of the season until a disastrous performance last week against an elite Iowa Hawkeyes defense as he threw five interceptions before being pulled from the game early in the fourth quarter.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ohio Sate is a 21-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1375 on the moneyline. That makes Maryland a +800 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 71.