 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch No. 7 Ohio State vs. Maryland via live online stream

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Maryland Terrapins face off on Saturday, October 9th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes and Maryland Terrapins meet up in Week 6 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Ohio State will return home following a blowout win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, while Maryland will look to remove last week’s game from their memory.

Ohio State (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) will enter Saturday’s game ranked No. 1 in the country in terms of yards per play against FBS opponents and because of that, they remain the team to beat in the Big Ten. Maryland (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa got off to an extremely hot start through the first four games of the season until a disastrous performance last week against an elite Iowa Hawkeyes defense as he threw five interceptions before being pulled from the game early in the fourth quarter.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ohio Sate is a 21-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1375 on the moneyline. That makes Maryland a +800 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 71.

More From DraftKings Nation