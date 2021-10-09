What time will Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder fight start on October 9

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will battle for the heavyweight title on Saturday, October 9th in a bout boxing fans have been looking forward to dating back to last year. After a draw in the first fight in 2018, Fury came away with a seventh round TKO victory in February 2020. Fury is a heavy favorite with -295 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Wilder is a +235 underdog.

The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+ while the headliners should make their walks to the ring in the 11 p.m. hour. The latter time will vary depending on the length of the early fights. If the main card flies along, we could also end up seeing a delay between the end of those bouts and the start of the main event.

Full Card for Fury vs. Wilder