How to watch Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder via live online stream

The third edition of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder is finally here as the much-anticipated fight will take place on Saturday, October 9th from Las Vegas. The main card kicks off at 9 p.m. ET. It will broadcast via live stream on ESPN+ for $79.99, and also be available on television through FOX Sports PPV.
The first bout in this series ended in a draw that was a wee bit controversial. Fury dominated at times, but Wilder knocked him down in the 9th and 12th rounds. The two fought a rematch in February 2020 and Fury won decisively via seventh round TKO. He comes into this third fight as the betting favorite to win once again, installed at -295 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Below is a full rundown of the card, with two different titles on the line along with the main heavyweight title fight.
Full Card for Fury vs. Wilder
- Main event: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder, for Fury’s WBC heavyweight title
- Efe Ajagba vs. Frank Sanchez, for Sanchez’s WBC Continental Americas and WBO-NABO heavyweight titles
- Robert Helenius vs. Adam Kownacki, heavyweight
- Robeisy Ramirez vs. Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz, featherweight
- Edgar Berlanga vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres, for WBO NABO super middleweight title
- Julian Williams vs. Vladimir Hernandez, super welterweight
- Rances Barthelemy vs. TBA, super lightweight
- Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin, heavyweight
- Viktor Vykhryst vs. Mike Marshall, heavyweight
- Bruce Carrington vs. Cesar Cantu, featherweight