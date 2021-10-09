 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder via live online stream

We go over how to watch the action this Saturday, October 9 as Tyson Fury battles Deontay Wilder and you get all the live stream details you need.

By Erik Buchinger
Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder - Press Conference Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc/Getty Images

The third edition of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder is finally here as the much-anticipated fight will take place on Saturday, October 9th from Las Vegas. The main card kicks off at 9 p.m. ET. It will broadcast via live stream on ESPN+ for $79.99, and also be available on television through FOX Sports PPV.

The first bout in this series ended in a draw that was a wee bit controversial. Fury dominated at times, but Wilder knocked him down in the 9th and 12th rounds. The two fought a rematch in February 2020 and Fury won decisively via seventh round TKO. He comes into this third fight as the betting favorite to win once again, installed at -295 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Below is a full rundown of the card, with two different titles on the line along with the main heavyweight title fight.

Full Card for Fury vs. Wilder

  • Main event: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder, for Fury’s WBC heavyweight title
  • Efe Ajagba vs. Frank Sanchez, for Sanchez’s WBC Continental Americas and WBO-NABO heavyweight titles
  • Robert Helenius vs. Adam Kownacki, heavyweight
  • Robeisy Ramirez vs. Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz, featherweight
  • Edgar Berlanga vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres, for WBO NABO super middleweight title
  • Julian Williams vs. Vladimir Hernandez, super welterweight
  • Rances Barthelemy vs. TBA, super lightweight
  • Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin, heavyweight
  • Viktor Vykhryst vs. Mike Marshall, heavyweight
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Cesar Cantu, featherweight

