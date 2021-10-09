How to watch Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder via live online stream

The third edition of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder is finally here as the much-anticipated fight will take place on Saturday, October 9th from Las Vegas. The main card kicks off at 9 p.m. ET. It will broadcast via live stream on ESPN+ for $79.99, and also be available on television through FOX Sports PPV.

The first bout in this series ended in a draw that was a wee bit controversial. Fury dominated at times, but Wilder knocked him down in the 9th and 12th rounds. The two fought a rematch in February 2020 and Fury won decisively via seventh round TKO. He comes into this third fight as the betting favorite to win once again, installed at -295 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Below is a full rundown of the card, with two different titles on the line along with the main heavyweight title fight.

Full Card for Fury vs. Wilder