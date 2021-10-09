How to watch F1 qualifying at the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

Formula One racing is in Istanbul this weekend for the Turkish Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 8 a.m. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Turkish Grand Prix weekend.

Saturday’s qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid in spots 16-20 on the starting grif. After the first period, all drivers reset for the second qualifying period. That one runs 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

This is the second running of the Turkish Grand Prix after an eight year hiatus. Lewis Hamilton won the race last year and has +300 odds to repeat as race winner at DraftKings Sportsbook. Max Verstappen is the favorite, with odds of -165. Hamilton is even money to claim the pole position in the starting grid, while Verstappen is +135.

How to watch qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, Oct 9

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list