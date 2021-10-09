 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch F1 qualifying at the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul via live online stream.

A general view of the track during the Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit in Istanbul on November 15, 2020. Photo by CLIVE MASON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Istanbul this weekend for the Turkish Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 8 a.m. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Turkish Grand Prix weekend.

Saturday’s qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid in spots 16-20 on the starting grif. After the first period, all drivers reset for the second qualifying period. That one runs 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

This is the second running of the Turkish Grand Prix after an eight year hiatus. Lewis Hamilton won the race last year and has +300 odds to repeat as race winner at DraftKings Sportsbook. Max Verstappen is the favorite, with odds of -165. Hamilton is even money to claim the pole position in the starting grid, while Verstappen is +135.

How to watch qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, Oct 9
Time: 8 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Turkish Grand Prix, Entry List

Position Driver Car No. Time
1 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3 TBD
2 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4 TBD
3 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5 TBD
4 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6 TBD
5 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7 TBD
6 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9 TBD
7 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10 TBD
8 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11 TBD
9 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14 TBD
10 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16 TBD
11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18 TBD
12 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22 TBD
13 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31 TBD
14 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33 TBD
15 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44 TBD
16 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47 TBD
17 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55 TBD
18 George Russell Williams Racing 63 TBD
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77 TBD
20 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99 TBD

