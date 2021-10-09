 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Live updates for F1 qualifying at Turkish Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Istanbul for the Turkish Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set Sunday’s race at the Istanbul Park Circuit.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the track action during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on November 15, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Kenan Asyali - Pool/Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in Istanbul this weekend for the Turkish Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at the Istanbul Park Circuit, getting underway at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

On Saturday, qualifying will take place at 8 a.m., also on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages with the last five positions determined, then the next five, and then the top ten. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. The remaining ten compete in the third qualifying round for pole position in Sunday’s race.

There’s a clear distinction in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for who will be the fastest qualifier. Defending race champion Lewis Hamilton is installed as the favorite at +100, followed by Max Verstappen at +135. Valtteri Bottas is +600, and then it’s a big drop to Charles Leclerc at +1800. Lando Norris, who claimed the pole in the Russian Grand Prix two weeks ago, is +2200 to claim the pole for a second straight week.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Turkish Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2021 Turkish Grand Prix, Entry List

Position Driver Car No. Time
1 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3 TBD
2 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4 TBD
3 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5 TBD
4 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6 TBD
5 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7 TBD
6 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9 TBD
7 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10 TBD
8 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11 TBD
9 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14 TBD
10 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16 TBD
11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18 TBD
12 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22 TBD
13 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31 TBD
14 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33 TBD
15 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44 TBD
16 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47 TBD
17 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55 TBD
18 George Russell Williams Racing 63 TBD
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77 TBD
20 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99 TBD

