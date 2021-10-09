Live updates for F1 qualifying at Turkish Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Istanbul this weekend for the Turkish Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at the Istanbul Park Circuit, getting underway at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

On Saturday, qualifying will take place at 8 a.m., also on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages with the last five positions determined, then the next five, and then the top ten. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. The remaining ten compete in the third qualifying round for pole position in Sunday’s race.

There’s a clear distinction in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for who will be the fastest qualifier. Defending race champion Lewis Hamilton is installed as the favorite at +100, followed by Max Verstappen at +135. Valtteri Bottas is +600, and then it’s a big drop to Charles Leclerc at +1800. Lando Norris, who claimed the pole in the Russian Grand Prix two weeks ago, is +2200 to claim the pole for a second straight week.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Turkish Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.