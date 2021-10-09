How much are Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder getting paid for Saturday’s heavyweight title bout

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder face off Saturday evening in the third bout between the two heavyweights with the WBC title on the line. The first fight was a draw and the second fight saw Fury win via 7th round TKO. The main event is expected to get going in the 11 p.m. ET hour at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After the fight, the Nevada State Athletic Commission will release a full rundown of what kind of money each fighter earned for the fight. In the meantime, there are numerous reports about what is expected.

The consensus is that Fury will net a 60% share of PPV money while Wilder will net a 40% share. There are reports Fury could make upwards of $30 million overall while Wilder could make $20 million. At the same time, Total Sportal is reporting Fury is guaranteed $10 and could clear $12 million to $15 million while Wilder is guaranteed $8 million and could clear $10 million to $12 million.

It’s more speculation than anything else for now, but we can also look back to their two previous bouts to get a better idea of where the numbers might be heading. In 2018, Wilder was the champ and Fury was the challenger. Wilder earned $4 million in base pay while Fury earned $3 million, per the California State Athletic Commission. It’s worth noting they also earned PPV percentages, with Wilder getting the larger percentage.

In 2020, Wilder remained the champ, but they each earned $5 million in base pay, per the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Dan Rafael reported that both fighters were actually “guaranteed more than $25M apiece plus percentages of any PPV profits.” Mike Coppinger reported that each was guaranteed “upward of $28 million” and then a 50/50 split of PPV profits. He also reported at the time that the rematch clause called for a 60/40 split for the winner if a third fight happened.