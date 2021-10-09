How to watch Baylor vs. WVU via live online stream

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Baylor Bears meet up in Week 6 at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Both programs will look to avoid consecutive Big 12 losses early in conference play.

In the four games West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) has played against Power 5 opponents, the Mountaineers are 1-3 and while none of those games were decided by more than 6 points, they will look to avoid a third consecutive loss to open conference play. Baylor (4-1, 2-1 Big 12) started out 4-0 including a pair of conference wins over the Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas Jayhawks, but the Bears lost to the Oklahoma State Cowboys last weekend despite winning the turnover battle by a 3-0 margin.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Baylor is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -145 on the moneyline. That makes West Virginia a +125 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 44.