 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Baylor vs. WVU via live online stream

The WVU Mountaineers and Baylor Bears face off on Saturday, October 9th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Baylor Bears meet up in Week 6 at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Both programs will look to avoid consecutive Big 12 losses early in conference play.

In the four games West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) has played against Power 5 opponents, the Mountaineers are 1-3 and while none of those games were decided by more than 6 points, they will look to avoid a third consecutive loss to open conference play. Baylor (4-1, 2-1 Big 12) started out 4-0 including a pair of conference wins over the Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas Jayhawks, but the Bears lost to the Oklahoma State Cowboys last weekend despite winning the turnover battle by a 3-0 margin.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Baylor is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -145 on the moneyline. That makes West Virginia a +125 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 44.

More From DraftKings Nation