How to watch No. 20 Florida vs. Vanderbilt via live online stream

The No. 20 Florida Gators and Vanderbilt Commodores meet up in Week 6 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. Florida will return home following a tough loss, while the rebuild continues for Vanderbilt.

After beating the Kentucky Wildcats in 31 consecutive games, Florida (3-2, 1-2 SEC) lost two of their last four in that series including 20-13 last weekend, and that second defeat is devastating toward any postseason hopes they may have, so the motivation factor should be something to watch moving forward. Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1 SEC) is the perfect conference opponent to get Florida back on track as the Commodores needed a last-second field goal to beat the UConn Huskies last week.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app, but keep in mind that you’ll need a cable log in with access to the SEC Network. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Florida is a 39-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are unavailable, with the point total set at 59.5.