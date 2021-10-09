How to watch No. 11 Michigan State vs. Rutgers via live online stream

The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans and Rutgers Scarlet Knights meet up in Week 6 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). Both fan bases must be ecstatic with their recent head coaching hires, and the direction of both programs are headed in the right direction.

The second season under Mel Tucker could not be going a whole lot better for Michigan State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) led by Kenneth Walker III, who leads the country in rushing with 680 yards. Rutgers (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) is also in great shape in Year 2 with Greg Schiano, though the Scarlet Knights are coming off forgivable losses to the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes in a brutal way to start conference play.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan State is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -190 on the moneyline. That makes Rutgers a +160 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 50.