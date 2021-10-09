How to watch No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas via live online stream

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 21 Texas Longhorns meet up in Week 6 at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Starting the Saturday with one of the best rivalries in the sport should set up for a fantastic day of college football.

Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) has played with fire over the first month of the season but remains undefeated despite all four wins against FBS opponents coming by seven points or less with plenty of controversy at the quarterback position within the fan base. Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) already made a QB change this season, and Longhorns starter Casey Thompson is an intriguing storyline as he nearly signed to play for the Sooners twice.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -160 on the moneyline. That makes Texas a +140 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 63.5.