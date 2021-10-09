How to watch Oregon State vs. Washington State via live online stream

The Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars meet up in Week 6 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network. Washington State will play their first home game in three weeks against an Oregon State team that is finding a rhythm offensively.

Oregon State (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) is one of the most underrated stories in country as the Beavers won four games in a row including victories over the USC Trojans and Washington Huskies thanks to a balanced and efficient offense. Against FBS opponents, Washington State (2-3, 1-2 Pac-12) ranks No. 100 in yards per rush attempt and No. 113 in yards per pass attempt, so they will need to play better offensively for the Cougars to win as home dogs.

You can watch Saturday’s game on the Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Oregon State is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -180 on the moneyline. That makes Washington State a +155 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.5.