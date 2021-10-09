How to watch No. 9 Michigan vs. Nebraska via live online stream

The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers meet up in Week 6 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Two of the most scrutinized head coaches in the country will look to quiet the haters for at least another week.

Michigan (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) continues to roll in a do-or-die year for Jim Harbaugh, and the Wolverines do not hide their offensive identity as a team that runs the ball more than just about every team in the country. Nebraska (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) looks a whole lot better than the team that lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first college football game of the season as they lost to the Oklahoma Sooners on the road by seven, should’ve defeated the Michigan State Spartans in a road game that went into overtime and blew out the Northwestern Wildcats at home last weekend.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -150 on the moneyline. That makes Nebraska a +130 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 50.