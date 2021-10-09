How to watch No. 14 Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech via live online stream

The No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Virginia Tech Hokies meet up in Week 6 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. Notre Dame is coming off their first loss of the season, and that’s being followed by a tough road matchup.

Notre Dame (4-1) had been narrowly escaping with victories despite a struggling offensive line, but they were beat by the Cincinnati Bearcats last week, and who will line up at quarterback moving forward is a mystery. Virginia Tech (3-1, 1-0 ACC) has also struggled along their offensive line allowing too many sacks, and they rank No. 85 in yards per rush attempt, so both defenses should be set up for success.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Notre Dame is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -115 on the moneyline. That makes Virginia a -105 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 47.