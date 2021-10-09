No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 17 Ole Miss picks and best bets for Week 6

Get your popcorn ready people. We’re in for a battle between two SEC West programs trying to regroup after getting put through a proverbial table last week when the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks heads to Oxford to face the No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels. The game will kick off at noon ET on ESPN.

Lane Kiffin’s popcorn declaration immediately backfired last Saturday as Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1 SEC) was routed by No. 1 Alabama in a 42-21 loss. At least he has a sense of humor about it. The Rebels tried to be aggressive early, attempting three fourth-down conversions in the first half and failing all three times. Quarterback Matt Corral had a fine day passing despite seven quarterback hurries and two sacks but the Crimson Tide effectively rendered Mississippi’s running game obsolete. The Rebs finished with just 78 total rushing yards on 2.3 yards per play vs. Bama’s Brian Robinson Jr., who ran 171 yards and four touchdowns by himself.

Arkansas (4-1, 1-1 SEC) went from laying WOMPINS on opponents to getting WOMP’D last Saturday in a 37-0 shutout loss to No. 2 Georgia in Athens. Things quickly got away from Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks as a blocked punt return for a touchdown exemplified the type of day they had. UGA’s running back committee did the heavy lifting and it didn’t even matter that backup quarterback Stetson Bennett IV was once again in to replace an injured JT Daniels.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Arkansas: 28th overall, 47th offense, 18th defense

Ole Miss: 16th overall, 6th offense, 58th defense

Injury update

Arkansas

DL Dorian Gerald Out For Season – Leg

Ole Miss

WR Jonathan Mingo Out Indefinitely – Foot

TE Casey Kelly Ques Sat – Undisclosed

RB Jerrion Ealy Ques Sat – Concussion

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Arkansas: 4-1 ATS

Ole Miss: 2-1-1 ATS

Total

Arkansas: Over 3-2

Ole Miss: Over 2-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Arkansas: 35th overall, 29th offense, 42nd defense

Ole Miss: 22nd overall, 20th offense, 33rd defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ole Miss -5.5

Total: 67

Moneyline: Ole Miss -210, Arkansas +175

Opening line: Ole Miss -6

Opening total: 65.5

Weather

86 degrees, 7 MPH winds SW, 5% chance of rain

The Pick

Over 67

This matchup will feature two teams that are going to overcompensate and try to prove something after suffering debilitating losses last week. The Ole Miss offense is certainly going to try to get loose at home and with running back Jerrion Ealy possibly out in concussion protocol, he’ll get at least 40 pass attempts in this one.

Arkansas-Ole Miss tends to be a wacky game when both teams are somewhat competent, so bang the over in Oxford.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.